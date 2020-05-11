A small group of volunteers gathered at the Killeen Food Care Center on Monday to help distribute more than 500 boxes of food to impoverished senior citizens in the city.
“Today we are doing a food box distribution for some of our most vulnerable seniors in Killeen,” said Leslie Hinkle, executive director of community development for the city of Killeen. “We are giving each senior two boxes, and we plan to serve close to 300 citizens today.”
Each box was filled with 25 pounds of canned food, pasta and other non-perishable food items. Volunteers expect each box could last a about one week for a household, depending on the number of family members they were feeding.
Killeen city officials helped organize the event and distribute the food.
Using funding from the federal coronavirus relief bill, the city issued a $25,000 grant to the Food Care Center, which purchased the food supplies from the Capital Area Food Bank in Austin. Employees at the Food Care Center said the grant was a huge boon to them during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The amount of donations that we normally hand out in a month, we have been going through in a week for the past few months,” Food Care Center Director Raymond Cockrell said. “Over 50% of the donations we normally hand out come from grocery stores like Walmart and H-E-B. But if you go their stores, a lot of their shelves are empty now, too.”
In 2019, the Food Care Center saw an average of 7,000 clients a month and served around 85,000 over the course of the year, according to Cockrell. During the coronavirus pandemic, he said those numbers have climbed to an average of 9,000 clients per month, and the center is on track to reach more than 100,000 clients this year.
“The ones that came were the ones that were really in need,” Cockrell said. “This was wonderful that they (the city of Killeen) did this. I was born and raised in Killeen, and it has been a blessing to be able to serve those in need in our community.”
Nearly one dozen people were volunteering to help with the deliveries, loading a rotating fleet of about six vehicles with the boxes to be distributed. In addition to city staff, members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity were volunteering at the Food Care Center to help with the distribution.
“Any time there is an opportunity to enlarge our footprint in the community we will be there to help and serve,” Chapter Editor Quincy Norman said. “It feels really good to be out here helping today. Growing up, my parents always taught me to do more for others.”
Through the month of March, Cockrell said the food bank distributed around 60,000 to 70,000 pounds of groceries, which is an increase of about 20% over a normal month.
The Killeen Food Care Center operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and is located at 210 N. 16th St.
