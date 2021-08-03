Unit commanders at Fort Hood can now question the coronavirus vaccination status of their soldiers, and the soldiers must be prepared to show proof of vaccination if they are unmasked on post after Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Pat White issued new guidance this week.
“Commanders will verify the vaccination status of military personnel using the Medical Protection System (MEDPROS) and direct questioning,” the general’s order said.
Commanders cannot question the vaccination status of civilian employees unless the commander or supervisor “has a reasonable basis to believe” that employee has not been fully vaccinated.
Part of the order states that commanders may require soldiers not willing to attest to their vaccination status to wear a mask, socially distance, comply with regular testing and be subjected to travel restrictions.
On July 28, the Department of Defense updated its mask policy to state that masks must be worn in all facilities while on post, regardless of vaccination status.
Outdoors, fully vaccinated soldiers are not required to wear a mask, but those who are not vaccinated must wear a mask.
Fully vaccinated soldiers seeking to take non-change of station-related travel can have the leave and pass approved via unit standards and procedures.
Non-vaccinated soldiers seeking to take leave or pass must have it approved by the first lieutenant colonel who holds a command position in the soldier’s chain of command.
Exception to policy approval for permanent change of station moves remains at the first colonel who holds a command position in the soldier’s chain of command. The colonel will determine restrictions for leave outside of the local area in conjunction with the move in excess of authorized travel days.
Leave in conjunction with a PCS move will not be approved if the soldier is traveling outside of the United States or its territories. Soldiers may take leave prior to a PCS move from Fort Hood but must return to Fort Hood prior to restriction of movement, and they may need to get a coronavirus test, the order states.
To read the full general order, dated Aug. 2, go to the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page.
