Fort Hood’s top commander has updated the post’s coronavirus policy, and soldiers on post could be asked to show proof of vaccination if asked by a supervisor.
According to policy changes, signed by III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Pat White on Monday, commanders on post “will verify the vaccination status of military personnel using the Medical Protection System and direct questioning.”
If soldiers are unmasked on post, they should be prepared to show proof of vaccination, according to the updated policy.
Last week, new restrictions went in place for U.S. Department of Defense employees and contractors in communities with high COVID-19 transmission, which includes the Killeen-Fort Hood area. The department is now requiring everyone at these facilities — which includes all Fort Hood buildings — to wear masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
Voluntary vaccination is available at Abrams gym 7:30 a.m. to noon on weekdays, according to Fort Hood officials.
