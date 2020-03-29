Fort Hood could receive a portion of the $2 trillion stimulus package passed in Washington D.C. earlier this week, according to Congressman Roger Williams.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, Williams notes that roughly $160 million is allotted to the Army to prepare for and respond to coronavirus concerns, both within the United States and overseas.
“Our job in Congress is to provide the reinforcements necessary to move forward — and I am proud that by passing the CARES Act, we have delivered,” Williams said in the statement.
On Friday, the House gave near-unanimous approval by voice vote after an impassioned session conducted along the social distancing guidelines imposed by the crisis. Many lawmakers sped to Washington to participate — their numbers swollen after a maverick Republican signaled he’d try to force a roll call vote — though dozens of others remained safely in their home districts.
The Senate passed the bill unanimously late Wednesday.
The $2.2 trillion legislation will speed government payments of $1,200 to most Americans and increase jobless benefits for millions of people thrown out of work. Businesses big and small will get loans, grants and tax breaks. It will send unprecedented billions to states and local governments, and the nation’s all but overwhelmed health care system.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
