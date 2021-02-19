The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Abrams gym on Fort Hood will open Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All Department of Defense beneficiaries and personnel ages 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. No appointment is required, according to a news release from Fort Hood officials.
The Abrams gym vaccine site will resume normal operating hours on Monday.
Beneficiaries can also make appointments for next week at tricareonline.com. Beneficiaries that have vaccine appointments next week should plan to keep their scheduled appointments.
All eligible beneficiaries should bring a valid DoD ID card and their vaccination card if this is the second dose.
