The coronavirus pandemic has affected quite a few services normally available to soldiers and their families on Fort Hood, and as of Friday, soldiers and their families have been asked to shelter at home.
Fort Hood leadership discussed how COVID-19 is affecting the installation Tuesday during a virtual Facebook town hall. Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, deputy commanding general, III Corps and Fort Hood, and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, Task Force Phantom command sergeant major, addressed the latest updates on COVID-19 risk mitigation measures and hosted an open forum online question and answer period.
One of the big takeaways from the town hall was that there is still no time for when soldiers who are currently deployed overseas will come home.
When they do, however, there will not be any welcome home ceremonies for them, Nash said. Each soldier who returns will be required to go into self quarantine, either at their barracks or home, for 14 days.
Many questions concerned conducting physical training. All fitness centers on post are now closed because the influx of individuals utilizing them were beginning to violate social distancing problems, Efflandt said, and the post was unable to guarantee the safety of the employees.
“Physical training is essential because soldiers are effective if they are fit,” Efflandt said. “When it comes time to deploy, there is no fast way to make up fitness. It takes maintenance. We have modified how we do PT to keep from being a part of the problem. You will see individual and buddy PT, social distancing, but we still need to keep our fitness.”
The Army Physical Fitness Test was also discussed during the town hall.
According to Nash, the Army has allowed all soldiers to keep any record PT test taken within the last year for purposes of schools or promotions.
“That will last at least a year and maybe even a little longer,” he said. “There will be no APFTs or record APFT, to include for schooling, as long as you have a record APFT within the last year. The Army has recognized it is a concern — primarily because of the sit-ups due to social distancing. When will we start doing them again? Maybe not even until this summer.”
The physical health of soldiers was not the only concern — the ability to walk pets was also addressed.
“Much like our soldiers are still encouraged to do PT, individual and buddy, our pets need exercise too,” Nash said. “As long as you are practicing social distancing and don’t have a ton of people out there, then I believe it is safe to go out and do that.”
Many were concerned with the shelter in place order issued on Friday, which affects not only soldiers, but their families as well. Within the order, troops are not allowed to travel more than 40 miles away from Fort Hood.
Because of this, many soldiers with joint custody of children who lived outside the restriction were worried about seeing their children during court appointed times.
“Yes, you can work with your chain of command in order to get an exception to policy in order to still get children on designated weekends,” Efflandt said. “If not approved now, then as conditions change, resubmit the exception to policy as it may be reevaluated and approved.”
Some notable closures of services still remain in effect:
The Reel Time Theater on post is closed until further notice. Red Cross offices are also closed to the public, but assistance via telephone is still available.
Soldiers and Department of the Army police will not be checking identification cards at this time. All entry onto the installation will by through automated installation entry machine ID card scanning only.
Hours of operation for the main post exchange on Clear Creek are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to post officials. Some of the concession stores in the mall have closed or have shortened their hours for the duration. For now, commissary hours of operation remain the same and can be found at www.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/fort-hood-clear-creek.
Normal hours of operation for the commissary on Clear Creek are closed Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
All religious services will be streamed online as all in-person services have been suspended. Events such as Earth Day and the installation’s Volunteer of the Year ceremony have been postponed and will be rescheduled.
All but one child development center on post is currently closed. Meadows Child Development Center is open to accommodate designated mission essential personnel only, such as those in the medical field.
All dining facilities are now take-out only.
For a full list of service closures and restrictions, visit the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page at www.facebook.com/forthood. Video of the live Facebook feed is also now available on the page to view the full town hall meeting.
