Here's what Fort Hood posted on its Facebook page Monday:
UPDATE TO FORT HOOD MASK GUIDANCE
Due to an abundance of caution for certain members of our Fort Hood community, the Fort Hood Senior Commander now requires cloth face coverings be worn at all times inside any AAFES establishments (main PX, shoppettes, class Six store, etc), commissaries, or any facility where 10 or more people may gather. Facemasks or cloth face coverings should also continue to be worn, including in the workplace, if individuals cannot maintain six feet of distance between each other in accordance with DoD and CDC guidance.
For a complete listing of services impacted, view today's update of services across Fort Hood that will be posted on the III Corps & Fort Hood Facebook page later today.
