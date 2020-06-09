Fort Hood extended its travel radius for soldiers as restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic gradually loosen. Soldiers can now travel up to 100 miles from Fort Hood, according to a post on the installation’s Facebook page.
Previously, soldiers were ordered to stay within 40 miles of Fort Hood.
Cities that fall within the 100-mile radius include San Marcos, Fredericksburg, College Station, Brownwood, Waco and Cleburne.
Soldiers can submit leave and pass forms to travel distances farther than 100 miles, Fort Hood said in the Facebook post Monday night.
In order for soldiers to travel between 100 and 250 miles, a leave form must be approved by the first lieutenant colonel, battalion commander, in the soldier’s chain of command.
Cities that would fall in this category include Dallas, New Braunfels, San Antonio and Houston.
For travel outside of 250 miles, the leave form must be approved by the first general officer in the soldier’s chain of command, the Facebook post said.
All face covering requirements on Fort Hood remain the same.
