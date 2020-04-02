The garrison commander at Fort Hood, Col. Jason Wesbrock, will address the garrison workforce today on the latest policies for coronavirus risk mitigation measures and host an open forum question-and-answer period.
The virtual town hall will start at 11 a.m. on Fort Hood's Facebook page.
Keith Gogas, deputy to the Fort Hood garrison commander, will join Wesbrock and also take questions.
Participants can submit questions on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/forthood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.