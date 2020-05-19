Fort Hood leaders hosted a Facebook virtual town hall Tuesday to answer questions about lifting some restrictions on post that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, and Col. Jason Wesbrock, Fort Hood Garrison commander, took questions ranging from when certain services would reopen to the ongoing search for a missing soldier.
Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, went missing April 22.
“This story breaks my heart. If you know something, call the number so we can bring our trooper back,” Efflandt said. “It’s incredibly important, incredibly necessary. We pray for her and her family.”
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the second phase of the Texas’ ongoing plan to safely reopen the state while minimizing the spread of COVID-19. This Friday, restaurants may increase their occupancy to 50% and additional services and activities. Gyms and child care centers for non-essential workers were also allowed to reopen this week with limited occupancy and health protocols.
The post is working on opening the child care services, but needs time to sanitize facilities and ensure employees are trained according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Wesbrock said.
Fort Hood gyms will remain at the current limited capacity for now, Efflandt added. Post leadership would like to first observe how civilian gyms will operate in order to learn how to best reopen the gyms on post.
