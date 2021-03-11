210219-A-AL574-1139

U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine at Fort. Hood, Texas, Feb. 20, 2021. More than 1,200 Soldiers, military retirees, civilian employees and family members were vaccinated at Fort Hood’s Abrams Gym Feb.21-22. The vaccination on site was staffed by U.S. Army nurses, medics, and civilian medical professionals who volunteered to re-open the facility early over the weekend after a massive winter storm across Texas. Some of the medics did not have heat or water at their off-post homes in central Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

 Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman

The second dose of the coronavirus vaccine is now available at Fort Hood, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announced in a news release Thursday.

They will be available by appointment at Abrams Gym, Building 23001, 62nd Street and Support Avenue, between Friday and Wednesday, the release said.

Beneficiaries due their second dose can schedule their appointment by calling 254-288-8888.

Active duty soldiers should coordinate with their chain of command/unit.

Beneficiaries are asked to bring their ID card and vaccination card, if available, to the second dose appointment.

First dose appointments will open at a later date.

