The second dose of the coronavirus vaccine is now available at Fort Hood, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announced in a news release Thursday.
They will be available by appointment at Abrams Gym, Building 23001, 62nd Street and Support Avenue, between Friday and Wednesday, the release said.
Beneficiaries due their second dose can schedule their appointment by calling 254-288-8888.
Active duty soldiers should coordinate with their chain of command/unit.
Beneficiaries are asked to bring their ID card and vaccination card, if available, to the second dose appointment.
First dose appointments will open at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.