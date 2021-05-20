Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is ending its respiratory coronavirus testing Friday, the hospital said in a release Thursday.
The respiratory coronavirus testing “has been the central location for COVID-19 testing on Fort Hood for more than a year,” the release said. “The move to decentralized testing is part of CRDAMC’s New Normal operations resulting from reduced infection rates and wide availability of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine within the Fort Hood community.”
Active-duty soldiers, family members and retirees can seek care and testing for COVID-19 symptoms at their assigned patient-centered medical home, according to the release.
