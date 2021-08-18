Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s drive-thru coronavirus screening area near the Emergency Department re-opened Monday, the Fort Hood hospital said in a news release Wednesday.
The operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Beneficiaries may view COVID-19 test results using the Tricare Online Patient Portal. For more information, visit www.tricareonline.com.
