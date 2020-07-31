Fort Hood officials have announced new travel restrictions to five Texas counties due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the areas.
Service members are not permitted to travel to Travis County, Harris County, Tarrant County, Dallas County and Bexar County, according to an order on the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page.
Those counties are heavily populated and include major Texas cities such as Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas.
The order, which Fort Hood posted to its Facebook page late Thursday, said that soldiers whose normal place of residence is in one of those five counties or those that are sent there on official duty are exempt from the travel restriction.
However, those soldiers should minimize nonessential activities and travel to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, according to the order.
