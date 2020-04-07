III Corps and Fort Hood leadership held its now weekly virtual Facebook Live town hall on Tuesday to address the most recent changes on post due to the coronavirus.
Soldiers and their families are now able to utilize hunting and fishing facilities on post and at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area as long as they continue to use proper social distancing. They are still being asked to shelter-at-home when possible, limit travel to less than 40 miles from post and forego having visitors at their residence, both on and off post.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash primarily answered questions from those watching the live broadcast. Some questions could not be answered, but the leaders said they would find who had the answers and have them respond to them via Facebook.
Most of the questions from viewers concerned how long the post would be partially shut down and when services would reopen.
The short answer, Efflandt said, was “I don’t know.”
“We have to look at whether we have manpower and can (open services) within the guidelines of social distancing,” he said. “I don’t foresee a change in post guidelines within the next week. We will continue exactly where we are at.”
When services do begin again, they will probably open up in the reverse order of how they shut down, with more important services opening first, Efflandt said. The top priority will be to get the child development centers open to provide child care.
Nash said that despite social distancing requirements, soldiers would still get promoted. Promotion boards, however, would only be done virtually. Physical fitness tests are currently suspended and most military schools have been canceled.
“Hopefully the nation stabilizes soon and all Army and (Department of Defense) systems are turned back on,” Nash said. “Conditions change daily. I did not think during the first town hall we’d be in the situation we are now two weeks later.”
