The III Corps and Fort Hood leadership from command, garrison and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center hosted a live Facebook virtual “town hall” to help answer concerns about what will happen to the post due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, told those watching that the Central Texas region has been fortunate to not see as many COVID-19 cases as other areas of the country has seen, but that precautions are still being taken.
“I don’t foresee the post being locked down, but we will see a reduction in services in garrison,” he said.
Many of the questions concerned why units were still conducting physical training and continuing to train out in the field. Efflandt stated that while the health and safety of soldiers, their families and the community was their highest priority, the soldiers on post still needed to maintain their combat readiness.
“While COVID-19 is a new condition, the threat to our allies and neighbors is not a new condition,” he said.
Garrison Commander Col. Jason Wesbrock addressed some of the issues with post family housing, but was most asked about services, such as child care.
Currently, all but one child development center on post is closed, with the remaining one for use by essential personnel only, such as those in the medical field.
Col. Richard Malish, Darnall commander, was asked the most questions, many of which concerned what Darnall is doing to help combat the virus.
“We’re fortifying the hospital, but that is not enough,” he said. “We’re working to avoid having so many sick patients that it outpaces our ability to manage them.”
Malish said that the hospital is expected to have a drive through ready by the end of next week to test those in the Darnall medical system who may have unclear symptoms.
To find out the latest updates on what measures are being implemented at the hospital, visit the Darnall website at www.crdamc.amedd.army.mil. For information on the coronavirus, call 254-553-6612.
For more information on closing of post services or to stay up to date with current guidance, visit the III Corps and Fort Hood website at home.army.mil/hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.