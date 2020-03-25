Nearly 300 Fort Hood medical soldiers are deploying Fort Dix, New Jersey, and will help battle the coronavirus outbreak in the New York area, Fort Hood officials said.
The first group of medical soldiers — about 25 of them — deployed Wednesday to battle COVID-19. The soldiers are with the 9th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade, according to a news release Fort Hood officials.
The soldiers will work in New York City to fight against the spread of COVID-19. The other 275 will leave in the coming days, Fort Hood said.
“As the United States military’s oldest and largest medical brigade, we stand ready to support the people of the United States in their time of need,” said Col. Robert Howe, 1st Medical Brigade Commander, in the release from Fort Hood.
The medical center has robust medical capabilities and a self-sustaining hospital, the release said.
The medical center can also provide routine to surgical care and has 240 hospital beds.
