The mission wasn’t quite what they had trained for.
The unit had transferred from being a combat support hospital to a more mobile field hospital less than a year before, and had only recently finished all the certification training needed.
But near the end of March, the 9th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade from Fort Hood was activated as part of the whole of government approach to combatting COVID-19. Within days, they were in New York City, transforming the Jacob J. Javits Convention Center into a medical center to help the hospitals from the “City that Never Sleeps” with their overflow of patients.
At first, the civilian hospitals were unsure of the capabilities available at the Javits Center, so the 9th sent out teams of medical personnel to the hospitals to help coordinate, said the unit’s commander, Col. Dave Hamilton.
“A lot of hospitals in the city didn’t understand what kind of patients we could take, so to educate them, we sent in teams of doctors, nurses and medics to look at patients’ records to screen them and see who we could take,” Hamilton said. “We still send teams, but because of that outreach, we were able to teach them and start filling the medical station here. And it let us see what the situation was like in those hospitals and helped us to see what we could take here to fill the gap and take the pressure off of those hospitals.”
Since arriving, however, the original mission has changed to reflect the growing needs of New York City, he said.
“Our folks have been pretty busy the last few weeks to build the capability to match the demands of New York hospitals,” Hamilton said. “We wound up being a COVID-specific medical station, at first taking low-acuity patients (last few days of hospital stay) but now taking all patients, to include those in intensive care.”
In conjunction with the 531st Field Hospital from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the 9th is working to integrate medical personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Reserves, National Guard and civilian healthcare professionals into a comprehensive team working together at all levels of government to care for the citizens of New York, Hamilton said. As more medical personnel come in, the Javits Center will be able to expand from a current capacity of 500 beds to as many as may be needed.
And as more and more civilian medical personnel in the New York City hospitals either have to go home for a two-week quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus or are in the hospital themselves, the need for personnel in the city’s hospitals has grown. To assist, the 9th helps bring in military medical professionals to fill those needed positions and provides the necessary personal protective equipment for them, he said.
Despite working long hours and having to use extreme measures to ensure their PPE remains intact to minimize exposure to the virus, the morale of the Fort Hood soldiers is extremely high, said the 9th’s top enlisted soldier, Command Sgt. Maj. Joel Moran.
“There is nothing more humble than to come here and help the people of New York City,” Moran said. “We train hard for every mission we could be called in for; now we are actually providing the medical care we trained for. They give 100% every day to help the citizens of New York to combat this virus.
“We’re very proud of what they are doing. Our medical staff here are taking care of the citizens of New York — the real heroes are them, the ones working long hours, giving 100% to the patients,” he said.
When the unit celebrated its first birthday on Thursday, Hamilton said, he asked how many of the troops had been to the unit activation a year earlier.
“About half raised their hands. I asked them if they ever imagined they would be using their skills here in New York City, taking care of our citizens during a pandemic,” he said. “No one had ever imagined that. But everyone was fully aware that that is what we as a unit are for.”
The welcome the troops received when they arrived in the city was beyond compare, Moran said.
“When you walk around here (during shift changes), the citizens of New York come out on their balconies and start clapping for medical responders,” he said. “That caught me by surprise. With everyone cheering us, that made us feel very welcome. And that felt pretty good for the soldiers — they will always remember that first arrival when we first saw that and experienced it. It was a very good feeling.”
Local restaurants, bakeries and delis also make sure that food is always available for the military and civilian medical personnel at all times, even though a dining facility is available three times a day at the center, Hamilton said. Since the doctors, nurses and medics have to go through a lengthy process to get out of their protective gear just to take a break, the availability of that good New York “chow” is very much appreciated.
The welcome — and the food — may help the soldiers keep up the fast pace of fighting the coronavirus, but it is the people they help that really keeps them going, Moran said.
“Taking care of our fellow citizens is what keeps us going,” he said. “Even with the long hours, the fulfillment of sending someone home to their families is the best feeling ever.”
There is currently no timeline for how long the troops will be in New York, nor is there any indication yet whether the Fort Hood soldiers will be sent to another hot spot in the nation once they leave, Hamilton said. The mission, however, will continue as long as they are needed by the nation.
“We’re always ready to redeploy whenever we’re needed — we undergo planning for that from the time we get to a place,” he said. “We have no idea of when the mission will end or where we may go, but we’re ready to go wherever ordered based on the virus in the country, which will determine where and who will go to the next place that is needed the most.”
