Approval from the Department of the Army is still on hold for a proposed museum near Fort Hood’s main gate.
If approved, the National Mounted Warfare Museum would sit on 17 acres of land just outside Fort Hood’s main gate, which would allow members of the public to enter the museum without needing access to post.
The National Mounted Warfare Foundation set a goal of $10,900,962 for Phase 1 of the project, a 28,000-square-foot structure containing permanent interactive exhibits, temporary exhibit space, children’s discovery areas, and a children’s playground outside the building.
In February, the foundation announced it had reached the $10.9 million goal.
Bob Crouch, the foundation’s vice president, said the approval packet is still making its way through the Army chain of command and will ultimately end up on the desk of the Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy.
Crouch said that due to the coronavirus situation, foundation offices are closed and officials are working from home, Crouch said.
He does not know when the foundation will hear McCarthy’s verdict.
In the meantime, the foundation has postponed its annual fundraiser, originally scheduled for April 25. The event has been postponed until October.
The foundation announced Tuesday evening that its sixth annual Homecoming for Heroes gala will now take place Oct. 24 to comply with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order extension that bans gatherings of more than 10.
The gala will still be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at SC River Ranch, 28620 Farm-to-Market 963 in Oakalla.
Tickets for the dinner cost $75 per person. Tables that seat eight can be reserved for $1,500. Tickets can be purchased by calling the National Mounted Warfare Foundation at 254-213-5014.
For those who have already purchased tickets, if the date change does not work, call Crouch at 254-213-5014 to arrange a refund. Crouch can also be reached via email at robert.crouch@nmwfoundation.org.
