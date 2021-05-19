Fort Hood’s commanding general has released a revised mask policy for unvaccinated and fully vaccinated personnel on post.
According to a statement made by Lt. Gen. Pat White on Facebook, individuals who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors on Fort Hood on Defense Department facilities under certain circumstances.
Personnel who are not vaccinated are still required to wear masks indoors. They are also required outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible, according to the statement.
There are areas of Fort Hood where masks are still required for all personnel, regardless of vaccination status.
These areas include child development centers, the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical center, medical and dental facilities, vaccination sites and private businesses as per their own regulations. Schools on post are still following Killeen school district guidelines, which require masks until next month.
This follows a recent order by Gov. Greg Abbott ending mask mandates in public schools, cities and counties in Texas beginning in June. Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate in March.
“Keep in mind while Texas requires no masks anywhere regardless of vaccination status, DoD policy requires masks for personnel indoors on federal property,” said White, “Therefore, for unvaccinated soldiers, there is no change to (the) mask policy on post.”
White also said Fort Hood is in the process of updating the travel policy for counties with a high COVID case rate.
The current travel policy disallows personnel from traveling to Travis County, Harris County, Tarrant County, Dallas County and Bexar County, no matter what their vaccination status.
