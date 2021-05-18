Children 12 and up who are Tricare beneficiaries can now receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, the hospital announced Tuesday morning.
Appointment availability begins Wednesday.
Appointments are required to receive a vaccine.
Beneficiaries or parents of them can make appointments at www.tricareonline.com or by calling the appointment line at 254-288-8888.
Vaccines are being distributed in Abrams Gym, Building 23001, in the vicinity of 62nd Street and Support Avenue.
The vaccination site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site is closed on weekends and Federal holidays.
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to children from 12 to 15 years old.
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System shows GIGANTIC increase in deaths
Compared to the 2020 count through May, 2021 has a 158-fold increase!
