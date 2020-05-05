Fort Hood Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt said Fort Hood plans to expand operations around the middle of this month, in a statement posted on the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corp. website.
Here is the statement from Efflandt:
“On behalf of Lieutenant General Pat White and Command Sergeant Major Dan Hendrix, I wanted to reach out and provide a III Corps and Fort Hood update in light of current COVID-19 and the recent announcement from Governor Abbott allowing more Texas businesses to re-open.
Since the beginning of the pandemic our priority has remained the same; the health and well-being of our Soldiers, Civilians, Retirees and communities while providing a trained and ready force to protect our national interests. As the environment changed Ft Hood has adapted by changing the scope of its mission essential activities. Although this battle is far from over, the current environment is marked by the entire (civilian and military) team’s success at mitigating and responding to COVID-19 pandemic.
Forthcoming instructions to the force will reflect the command’s intent to increase our operations at Fort Hood around the middle of May 2020 --conditions permitting. III Corps and Fort Hood will balance our tempo against; a) operational requirements, b) military and community infection rates, c) hospital/medical capacity to test and treat, and d) the decisions of civic leadership. III Corps is taking an incremental approach to resuming normal operations, remaining synchronized with Governor Abbott’s directives and following the President’s Guidelines for opening the Nation. Thus, resumption of operations will happen at a different rate for different units across Fort Hood. Our pace of activities will be metered (up and down), and in some cases will be different than the pace of state or local communities, by virtue of our requirements.
In addition to units increasing their training and readiness, the essential services and facilities across the Fort Hood Garrison will similarly begin to expand. Just as training priorities and mission sets will dictate which units increase their training first, demand and conditions will dictate the opening of additional services and facilities across the installation. Not all of these will open at once and many will institute different operating procedures than those used in the past. Like training, Fort Hood will increase/decrease services and activities as needed to support the military community in these changing conditions. We will continue to employ CDC guidance, lessons learned from across the Army, and common sense practices to mitigate potential spreading of the virus. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is being procured for all Soldiers and will be available to units as they conduct training. Likewise, new operating standards for operating are in place to ensure Soldiers use PPE as needed to protect themselves, their Families and the local communities.
The current Fort Hood Shelter in Place General Order (dated 3 April 2020) for Soldiers will remain unchanged as we gather and analyze data from our surrounding communities to inform our future decisions. We will continue to use social media platforms to communicate directly with Soldiers, Families and the greater Fort Hood community. The CRDAMC COVID hotline, 254-553-6694, and the drive through respiratory screening clinic will remain open at their normal hours to answer questions and provide support to the community.
Your unwavering support to our military and Fort Hood is deeply appreciated and essential as we continue to fight this virus together. Thanks for being a part of the Phantom Warrior Team and continuing to make Fort Hood, “The Great Place”.
