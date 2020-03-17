FORT HOOD — III Corps and Fort Hood announced Monday night on its Facebook page that a town hall meeting concerning COVID-19 will now be a virtual event to comply with CDC recommendations.
The virtual town hall will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday on the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general, will address the virtual audience with an opening statement followed by statements from the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center commander, Col. Richard Malish, who will brief on the current state of the Coronavirus situation and its impact to Fort Hood. Fort Hood Garrison commander Col. Jason Wesbrock will also briefly address the status of Fort Hood housing.
Post officials encourage all those with questions regarding the coronavirus and the Fort Hood community to submit questions to Fort Hood command to be answered during the virtual town hall at the following link: forthoodpresscenter.com/ask-your-town-hall-questions-here.
Additional information on preventive measures can be found on the CRDAMC Web site at crdamc.amedd.army.mil. A hotline is also available 24/7 for Fort Hood soldiers, their families and those who receive medical support from the military to answer COVID-19 questions at 254-553-6612.
