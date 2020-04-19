Some Fort Hood soldiers are now on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 to help ensure some city governments around the nation can get the supplies they need to combat the virus.
The 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command deployed over 20 soldiers in early April as part of its first Forward Assessment and Sustainment Team (FAST) to Detroit, Dallas and Chicago, with additional locations pending, said Capt. Tyson Friar, 13th ESC spokesman..
Each FAST team consists of a small group of professional Army logisticians with experience in receiving, distributing and transporting commodities, equipment and vehicles to and from anywhere in the world, Friar said. Based on the logistical gaps identified by the FAST, the 13th ESC will then deploy additional soldiers as sustainment and transportation enablers to ensure the local and federal responders receive a responsive distribution of the supplies they need most.
The troops the Fort Hood soldiers are mainly providing for are National Guard and Reserve soldiers in the medical field who are also responding to those cities, said Lt. Col. Jason Book, 13th ESC team lead in Detroit.
“Our job is to ensure they have someplace to sleep, food to eat, and if they have to go somewhere, we have the ability to get them there,” Book said. “We also make sure they have all the (personal protective equipment) they need, which we get mainly through the state of Michigan.”
There are six 13th ESC soldiers currently in Detroit, all of which were eager to take on the mission, he said.
“They are all in, 100%. This wasn’t a volunteer mission, but they didn’t have to be ‘voluntold,’” Book said. “No gripes, no complaints, they just jumped on the mission and have executed it phenomenally. They are all in on helping their fellow Americans.”
Additionally, Fort Hood’s 49th Transportation Battalion — another subunit of 13th ESC — deployed to New Orleans, Fort Hood officials announced on Saturday. Soldiers with the battalion are helping to bring equipment and personnel to the city in support of the Army’s 377th Theater Sustainment Command. New Orleans has also been hard hit with the virus, with nearly 6,000 confirmed cases.
The Fort Hood troops are primarily filling the logistics role for Task Force Center, one of the task forces stood up in support of U.S. Army North to handle the command and control of the active duty, National Guard and Reserve units called to assist the nation’s comprehensive effort to combat the coronavirus, said Lt. Col. Charles Calio, Task Force Center spokesman. Task Force Center covers FEMA regions 5, 6 and 7, which includes 15 states between Minnesota in the north to Texas in the south.
“The 13th ESC can enter into long-term contracts; they help us get forces in, help with the flow of supplies, get contracts in place for food, lodging — anything that requires a contract,” Calio said.
Another big aspect the Fort Hood soldiers assist with is long-term planning, he said.
“We’re looking to find the next areas of interest. Is Chicago going to need help? New Mexico? We’re planning for what they may need and how to get it to them,” Calio said. “We work with Army North, FEMA to find out the needs of civilian authorities and what they’re expectations are for what they need and when they need it by.”
Book said the 13th ESC soldiers are prepared to stay and assist the citizens of Detroit for as long as they are needed.
“We are here until the mission is over. If it’s 30 days, then we’ll be here for 30 days. If it’s two years, then we’ll be here for two years, although we may have to switch out teams if it is that long,” he said. “It is a tremendous honor to be included in this mission to directly affect protecting American lives.”
