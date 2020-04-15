While nearly 250 Fort Hood medical soldiers are deployed to New York to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, other local soldiers have deployed to various cities in the country.
More than 20 soldiers from the Fort Hood’s 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command deployed last week as part of a Forward Assessment and Sustainment Team to Detroit, Dallas and Chigago, according to Capt. Tyson Friar, public affairs officer for the unit.
Friar said more locations are pending.
The team of soldiers assess sustainment requirements, establish supply points and help build required stockage levels, Friar said.
“The mission of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is to provide the integration of our federal activated soldiers into the TCF Center (in Detroit) where medical treatment is being provided to the local population,” said Brig. Gen. Darren Werner, commander of the sustainment command.
Werner said the soldiers will convey a message of a unified commitment to fight the virus.
More teams are ready if needed.
The 13th ESC has additional teams “prepared to deploy as needed, and all deployed teams will remain as long as military assets are needed by FEMA, and our state and local partners,” Friar said via email.
