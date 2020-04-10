FORT HOOD — Soldiers and spouses alike have jumped into action, helping some units within the 1st Cavalry Division create food pantries for their soldiers and families who may need to use them.
The food pantries are for soldiers and family members who either run out of, or can’t find, items at local grocery stores.
Items stocked in the battalion pantries include, but are not limited to, toilet paper, baby wipes, diapers, baby formula, cereal, pasta and soup.
One of the first battalions to create one was 91st Brigade Engineer Batallion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
“I would say the last week of March is when we stood up and activated the pantry,” said Lt. Col. John Ordonio, the unit’s battalion commander.
Ordonio said his battalion was already in the process of setting up the food pantry when the directive came from the brigade for all seven battalions to set one up.
Ordonio credited another unit — 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry — with coming up with the food pantry idea.
“We took that idea — same idea — and we went ahead and executed that in our timeline,” he said.
The first donation came from Ordonio’s wife, Natasha Ordonio. Many of the other donations have also come from members of the battalion’s Family Readiness Group, but some others have come from soldiers.
“This is the goodness of this battalion and this brigade,” Ordonio said.
1st Lt. Madison Petry, a public affairs officer with the 91st, said the food pantry operates on a 24/7 basis.
There are four ways a soldier or family member in the unit can make a request from the pantry — asking their chain of command; contacting Petry, Sgt. Crystal Ramsey or the battalion chaplain; contacting staff duty or filling out a Google form posted on Facebook.
Petry said requests are processed immediately, regardless of the time a request comes in.
“Soldiers who run out of stuff, they’re like our top priority,” she said. “We want to make sure that they’re taken care of.”
Since being open, the battalion has processed about five requests.
Maj. Marcellus Simmons, public affairs officer for 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, said the food pantries are a good way to take care of the troops.
“At the end of the day, if we’re called to take care of the nation, to protect the nation, we got to be ready,” Simmons said. “I think these food pantries are a really awesome way to just fill those little things.”
