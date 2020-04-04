Fort Hood soldiers are now allowed to visit parks and go hunting and fishing, according to a general order signed Friday by Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood.
The activities are now allowed as long as proper social distancing measures are followed.
Some measures are still in place from the original general order signed by Efflandt on March 30.
The 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. curfew is still in place, which applies to soldiers living both on-post and off-post.
Soldiers are also still prohibited from traveling outside of a 40-mile radius from Fort Hood unless their place of residence is outside of the 40-mile radius. All other travel is prohibited.
Soldiers may not receive visitors at their residence.
“Visitors are defined as any person who does not normally reside in the normal place of residence,” the order said.
If soldiers are ordered by medical personnel or commanders, they are required to adhere to the orders.
