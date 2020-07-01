FORT HOOD — Fort Hood Child & Youth Services officials have closed the Walker School Age Care Center from Thursday to July 15 because of two confirmed COVID-19 positive cases of staff members within the facility, according to a news release form the Fort Hood Press Center.
"The facility closure will allow for quarantine of staff and children identified as close contacts," the release said. "Additionally, facility closure will aid in completion of required sanitation actions."
