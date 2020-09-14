There are now four students who have tested positive for the coronavirus within the Killeen Independent School District, school officials confirmed.
Two of the cases are at elementary schools and two are at one high school.
Bellaire Elementary in Killeen and Venable Village Elementary at Fort Hood both have one active case and Killeen High School has two active cases, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard and the district’s spokeswoman Taina Maya.
Maya provided a statement via email Monday on the district’s cases, how they are being handled and how students and staff are being pre-screened before school each day.
“When there is a lab-confirmed case on any KISD property, the Nurse or Admin COVID Point of Contact for the campus will enter the information into the KISD COVID tracker, notify our COVID-19 cleaning team, and send a required COVID-19 notification email to parents/employees on the campus or in the working group. If it is determined the individual had close contact (as defined by TEA) with anyone, they will be isolated for 14 days. Lab-confirmed and close-contact students will be switched to remote learners for the duration of their isolation period. The district will also submit the information to TEA and the Bell County Health District,” Maya said.
Students and staff are not screened by school officials for virus symptoms when the arrive to campus each morning.
“Employees and students are required to self-screen for new COVID-19 symptoms before entering a KISD facility and are encouraged to stay home if they are sick,” Maya said.
KISD returned to in-person education on Aug. 31, the first public school system in Bell County to do so.
Local and state teachers associations have expressed concerns over the return to in-person education, and members of those groups say they are seeing violations of coronavirus safety protocols established by school districts, including Killeen ISD.
The Texas State Teachers Association conducted a survey of teachers around the state asking them about violations to COVID protocol they have seen since school returned.
KISD had 46 total employees file complaints of violations, according to the survey released Monday.
Each complaint could cite as many violations as they had seen.
In total, there were 359 violations reported by KISD employees. The violations include things like a student not wearing a mask, failure to socially distance and inadequate protective equipment, among other violations.
Rick Beaule, the president of the Killeen Educators Association, spoke out about how some teachers are feeling in the district.
“There’s a lot of teachers that are still scared. There’s a lot of issues with students not wearing masks. Student cases are starting to pop up around the two week mark,” Beaule said Monday. “We’ve been consistent on this since the pandemic started. This is a dangerous thing. It doesn’t discount that students are going to struggle but safety has to come first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.