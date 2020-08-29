Three days of free coronavirus testing in Killeen concluded Saturday with a testing event at Shoemaker High School.
Peter Perez, Killeen’s emergency management coordinator, said he estimated that more than 100 people got tested within the first hour.
He said he was hoping more people would get tested on Saturday after seeing a large drop off on Friday.
Perez said more than 300 people got tested Thursday at the Civic & Conference Center, but nearly a third of that total got tested at Leo Buckley Stadium behind Killeen High School.
The city did not provide total testing numbers Friday, and no updated numbers were provided by press time Saturday.
