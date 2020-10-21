Area residents looking to get tested for the coronavirus for free can do so this week in downtown Killeen. Another round of free testing began Monday and continues through Saturday.
Those interested in being tested can register on site or in advance at www.gogettested.com. Registrants must provide a cellphone number or email address, according to a news release from the city. Results should be available within 48 to 96 hours.
Testing is being conducted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the downtown Killeen Arts & Activities Center, 711 N. Fourth St., Killeen.
Since the tests are a swab of the mouth, those getting tested should not eat or drink for at least 15 minutes prior to testing.
Residents do not need to be experiencing symptoms to get tested, but symptoms include fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion or loss of taste and/or smell.
Free coronavirus testing was held Sept. 29 - Oct. 17 at the Killeen Special Events Center, where 3,502 tests were administered, which yielded 61 positive cases, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said via email Wednesday morning.
Through Tuesday, there have been 291 tests administered at the downtown Killeen location, and positive case data is not yet available, Shine said.
