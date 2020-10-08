A two-week free coronavirus testing event in Killeen is nearing its completion, but there is still time for people to get tested.
Testing is taking place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The city has hosted numerous free testing events, and it is hopeful to continue them.
“We have requested additional free testing, but no dates have been confirmed,” said city spokeswoman Hilary Shine via email.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,814 test had been administered since it began Sept. 28.
Shine said the city has requested the total number of positive cases since the beginning, but it has not received that information yet.
Those wishing to get tested at the site need to go to gogettested.com.
Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, and no eating or drinking should be done at least 15 minutes prior to testing. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 96 hours.
