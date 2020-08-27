Residents experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus can get tested on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Copperas Cove, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said via email.
Testing will be conducted at the Cove House Free Clinic, located at Ledger Medical Plaza, 806 W. Avenue D, Suite H.
Testing is free, but appointments are required.
Appointments can be made by calling 254-289-9865. If there is no answer, leave a message.
