Area residents needing to receive a coronavirus test still have time, as the free drive-thru testing in Killeen continues today through Saturday.
Free testing goes from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, but it requires residents to first register at gogettested.com.
Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, and no eating or drinking should be done at least 15 minutes prior to testing. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 96 hours.
The free testing began Sept. 28, and city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said that through Tuesday, 1,633 tests had been administered since it began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.