The Killeen Arts & Activities Center continues to host free coronavirus testing through Saturday.
Registration for testing can be done online at www.gogettested.com or on site at 711 N. Fourth St., Killeen.
When registering, provide a phone number or email address to receive the results, which should be within 48 to 96 hours.
Testing is conducted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Those getting tested will remain in the vehicle, and testing is administered with an oral swab.
There is no requirement to be showing symptoms of the virus to be tested.
