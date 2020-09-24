A temporary COVID-19 state testing site will be established in Killeen Sept. 28 through Oct. 10. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Tests are free, and registration is open now, according to a news release from Killeen city officials.
Registration is required and can be completed in advance or on site at www.gogettested.com. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, and no eating or drinking should be done at least 15 minutes prior to testing. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 96 hours.
While testing does not require individuals to be symptomatic, COVID-19 symptoms may include: Fever and/or chills, a cough, fatigue, body aches, nausea, loss of taste or smell, among other symptoms.
All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel, officials said.
Mobile testing is a program the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services. Killeen is providing local support to this effort.
