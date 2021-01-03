The Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, will once again serve as host to free coronavirus testing this week.
Testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.
Registration is now open at http://honumg.info/KilleenEvents. Registration must be completed prior to arriving, the release said.
Testing is via a nasal swab. Those being tested need not be exhibiting symptoms, although symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste or smell.
Results should be provided via email or text message within 48 to 72 hours.
