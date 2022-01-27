Free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are available through Friday, and will continue again next week in Killeen, according to a Facebook post from the City of Killeen Wednesday.
The Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, and the former Nolan Middle School, 505 East Jasper Drive, are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to provide the public with COVID-19 rapid tests and vaccinations.
The city confirmed Wednesday both sites will also be open Jan. 31 through Feb. 4.
First and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are available for children ages 5-11, with parental consent, and adults 12 and older.
Booster shots are also available to those 16 years and older as long as it is five months after they received their second shot.
Rapid testing is offered at both locations, however the city asks citizens to arrive by 5:30 p.m. in order to be seen before the facilities close at 6 p.m.
Neither location is taking appointments for either service, both rapid testing and vaccinations are provided on a walk-in basis.
Also, rapid testing is only available to those age 6 and up.
NOLANVILLE
The Nolanville Fire Department — in partnership with the City of Nolanville, Bell County Health Department, the Bell County Emergency Management Center and the City of Killeen — will continue to offer free COVID testing and vaccinations 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday at the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue, 84 North Main Street in Nolanville.
