There will be free COVID-19 testing available in Nolanville Wednesday and carrying on every Wednesday until at least the end of the year.
The testing will be going on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue Station, 84 N. Main St., in Nolanville.
There is no need for residents to pre-register to get tested, according to Kara Escajeda, the city manager of Nolanville. Those who want to get tested only need to bring a photo ID with them to register on site. If a person would rather pre-register, that can be done at www.gogettested.com.
