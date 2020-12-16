Free COVID-19 testing is being offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station in Nolanville today.
The testing is being provided by the state health department and Kara Escajeda, the city manager of Nolanville, said that the free testing will be provided at the fire station every Wednesday until at least the end of the year.
No registration is required prior to arrival.
The station is located at 84 N. Main St., in Nolanville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.