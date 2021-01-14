Testing

Cars head into the Special Events Center in Killeen to get a free COVID-19 test last week. 

 Hunter King | Herald

A temporary free COVID-19 state testing site will be at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Jan. 23.

Registration is open now and must be completed in advance at http://honumg.info/KilleenEvents. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.

Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles and a nasal swab is collected. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours.

There will also be free testing available in Nolanville from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday this month at the Central Fire Station, 84 N. Main St.

While testing does not require individuals to be symptomatic, COVID-19 symptoms may include:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (dry or productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste and/or smell

All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel.

