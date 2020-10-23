The temporary COVID-19 state testing site in Killeen is set to continue for two more weeks.
The site will be open Oct. 26 through Nov. 6 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive, according to a news release from the city.
Registration can be completed in advance or on site at www.gogettested.com. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results, according to the release.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, so no eating or drinking at least 15 minutes prior to testing. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 96 hours.
There was previously a free testing site at the Special Events Center and it will now be moving back to that location.
A separate free virus testing site was set up this week at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. 4th St. Testing there will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
While testing does not require individuals to be symptomatic, COVID-19 symptoms may include fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat and nausea.
All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel, according to the release.
Mobile testing is a program of the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services. The City of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.
