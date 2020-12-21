Free COVID-19 testing was being provided in Killeen on Monday and will be offered again Tuesday.
The testing will be available until 7 p.m. today and Tuesday.
People in around 30 to 40 cars were in line at the Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen, around 1 p.m. Monday waiting to be tested for COVID-19.
Registration must be completed in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com/. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, so no eating or drinking at least 15 minutes prior to testing. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours.
Free COVID-19 testing will also be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Nolanville on Wednesday at the Central Fire Station, 84 N. Main St.
