Free COVID-19 testing is currently available in Killeen today and Tuesday at the Special Events Center.
Testing is being conducted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.
Registration is now open at http://honumg.info/KilleenEvents. Registration must be completed prior to arriving, the release said.
Testing is via a nasal swab. Those being tested need not be exhibiting symptoms, although coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste or smell.
Results should be provided via email or text message within 48 to 72 hours.
Testing was also provided on Monday and Tuesday last week and there were 1,686 tests administered, city officials said. Last Monday, 868 were administered and 818 were administered last Tuesday.
Testing will also be available in Nolanville from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Central Fire Station, 84 N. Main St.
The testing site will be available every Wednesday this month and registration will not be required for this site, according to Kara Escajeda, the city manager of Nolanville.
