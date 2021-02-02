A free COVID-19 state testing is available today.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Registration is open and must be completed in advance at http://bit.ly/februaryCOVIDtesting. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles and a mouth swab is collected. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours, according to the release.
The same site in Killeen was also open last week and there were 521 total tests administered — 251 on Jan. 25 and 270 on Jan. 26.
COVID testing will also be available in Nolanville every Wednesday this month. The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, 84 N. Main St.
The site was also available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and around noon on Monday, there were only two cars in line at the Special Events Center to get tested for COVID.
