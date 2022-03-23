Potentially free COVID testing is still available in Killeen via a Curative testing kiosk in front of the Killeen Family Aquatics Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
According to the Curative website, the testing site is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The Killeen site does PCR COVID tests, and results typically come back within one to two days after arrival at the lab. To make an appointment, go to curative.com or call 1-888-702-9042.
Due to recent Health Resources and Service Administration funding halts, "we are currently only offering no out-of-pocket cost/free testing for insured patients," according to Curative representative.
