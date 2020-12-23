Coronavirus Graphic logo

Free COVID-19 testing will be available again at the Killeen Special Events Center next week.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.

Registration opens Saturday and must be completed in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com/. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results, according to a release from the city of Killeen.

Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, so no eating or drinking at least 15 minutes prior to testing. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours.

While testing does not require individuals to be symptomatic, COVID-19 symptoms may include:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (dry or productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste and/or smell

All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask, including patients, passengers and personnel.

