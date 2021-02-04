A temporary free COVID-19 state testing site will be available in Killeen again next week.
The site will be at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Registration opens two days prior to the testing date and must be completed in advance at http://bit.ly/februaryCOVIDtesting. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles and a mouth swab is collected. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours, according to the release.
While testing does not require individuals to be symptomatic, COVID-19 symptoms may include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, nausea and loss of taste or smell.
All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel.
There was another free testing site at the Special Events Center on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 and there were a total of 1,109 tests administered: 587 on Feb. 1 and 522 on Feb. 2.
Free COVID-19 testing will also be available in Nolanville every Wednesday at the Central Fire Station, 84 N. Main St.
