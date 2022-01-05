The City of Killeen is again partnering with Killeen Independent School District (KISD) and Texas Military Department to provide free rapid COVID19 testing and vaccines over the next two weeks at two COVID Services Sites, city officials announced Wednesday.
Testing and vaccines will be available Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside the former Nolan Middle School at 505 E Jasper Road.
Testing and vaccines will also be available next week Monday through Friday at the former Nolan Middle School and Monday through Thursday at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Both locations will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The following will be available:
- Rapid Test
- Pfizer Adult (12 years and older) Vaccine to include booster (16 years and up for booster)
- Pfizer Pediatric (5–11-year-olds) Vaccine NOT including booster
(1) comment
All those sheep lining up to be tested for a cold they might or might not have or to get them and their children the death jabs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.