State officials are encouraging are residents walk into the Killeen Walmart on Lowes Boulevard today to receive free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment or insurance is needed.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine outreach event at Walmart on Lowes Blvd. from 3 to 7 p.m. today to encourage families and all Texans age 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their friends and community. The outdoor pop-up will feature family-friendly activities such as an arcade-style “Take the Shot” basketball game, wheel spin, and free frozen treats.
The display, touring the state this summer, will also include an outdoor video wall featuring DSHS’s public service announcements and sound bites from local pediatricians and parents sharing information about the vaccine and its effectiveness as the safest way to protect the entire family from COVID-19.
“This past year has been hard for everyone, our children included,” said Dr. Don Daniels, chief medical officer at Greater Killeen Community Clinic.“By getting the vaccine, our kids can get back to their normal routines in the safest way possible.”
